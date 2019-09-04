Priyanka Chopra Presents Christian Louboutin With Couture Council Award

Siren red was the color of choice at Wednesday afternoon’s Couture Council luncheon honoring Christian Louboutin.

Many women in the 550-person strong crowd paid their respects by wearing his red-soled shoes, and the Fashion Institute of Technology’s president Joyce Brown went a step further, sporting a B Michael-designed fiery-red dress. Along with the red-backed chairs and reversible red-and-white napkins, the tables’ diminutive floral displays were also red. Surely, Van Wyck & Van Wyck designed the decor with purpose. Even the Olivier Cheng-catered lunch of tarte tatin aux tomates and lobster tail — were you guessed it — red. One attendee arrived prepared, teetering in six-inch Gaga-worthy red patent stilettos with a pair of metallic sneakers slung over one shoulder.

Before taking a seat for the festivities, Louboutin lingered a bit at the step-and-repeat arm-in-arm with Diane von Furstenberg outside of the David H. Koch Theater. Indoors, the promenade was abuzz with various sectors of the fashion camp. Representing the media world — past and present — were Glenda Bailey, Derek Blasberg, Hamish Bowles, Joanna Coles, Martha Stewart and Hal Rubenstein. Rounding off the retail side were Nordstrom’s Jamie Nordstrom, Bergdorf Goodman’s Linda Fargo, Saks Fifth Avenue’s Roopal Patel and Triple Five Group’s

