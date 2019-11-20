Puma and Balmain See Rosy Future Together

Breaking News
PARIS — Puma and Balmain are hoping their new collaboration will be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.
The collection will hit stores on Thursday, but Puma chief executive officer Björn Gulden and Balmain ceo Massimo Piombini are already thinking of ways they can extend the partnership, born out of the friendship between Cara Delevingne, a Puma ambassador since 2016, and Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing.
“All our athletes are big fans of Balmain, both in the soccer environment, with the female and the male players, and in the NBA, so Balmain for us is almost a partner with some of the athletes we have already,” Gulden told WWD in a joint telephone interview with Piombini.
“I hope that this can be the start of working on different projects because I do think that working with a partner on the luxury side, there’s a lot we can do together if we put our heads together. We have some ideas already and we’re actually working on some projects that could materialize if we find the right solutions,” he added.
Piombini noted the boundaries between fashion and sportswear are increasingly blurred. Louis Vuitton opened the luxury doors to sportswear with its 2017 collaboration with Supreme, and the

