Purple and Carven Host Dinner at Lipp

ARTY SOULS: A cheerful crowd descended on the Brasserie Lipp for a dinner hosted by Carven and Purple magazine, kicking off the evening with bubbly — beer and champagne.
“It’s always my favorite dinner of fashion week…it’s a beautiful celebration of creativity,” said Anja Rubik, as a waiter set down a large slice of smoked salmon.
The Polish model has a lot on her plate these days —  she’s releasing a textbook on sex education for teenagers in her home country, pushing the fashion industry to curtail the use of plastic, and advising the new jewelry brand Mené on its image (she also appears in its advertising campaign).
Glenn Martens and Serge Ruffieux were visibly relaxed — both designers held runway shows earlier in the day.
Martens rolled a cigarette as he relayed his future vacation plans: hiking on the volcanoes of Tenerife. He sent his team on vacation and will wait for them to get back in a few weeks before heading off himself.
“You really exhaust yourself, then you have rewards,” he said, enjoying the pause in what he described as a marathon run of work since December.
Looking around the restaurant, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac waxed nostalgic:
“I lived through May ’68 at Lipp —

