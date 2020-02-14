Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Q Sartorial, a Women’s Tailored Clothing Business, to Launch Feb. 16 in New York

Q Sartorial, a Women’s Tailored Clothing Business, to Launch Feb. 16 in New York

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 31 mins ago

Alyson Araque looks to bring the art of men’s tailoring to the women’s market with her new tailored clothing brand, Q Sartorial.
During her years as buying director of men’s classic clothing at Saks Fifth Avenue, Araque developed a love for tailored clothing, having worked closely with the houses of Kiton, Isaia, Canali and Ermenegildo Zegna, among others. “I simply fell in love with the artisanship of suits during my time in men’s wear. No detail was overlooked; the lapels, pockets, interiors of pants and fabrics were all thoughtfully included,” she said.
Araque sees a void in the women’s market for the well-fitted clothes and elevated service that men are accustomed to.
“When men shop for dress pants or a suit, they are put on a pedestal in the fitting room and the tailor is expected to perfect the final fit every time. The only time a woman expects this ‘step up on pedestal’ with a seamstress moment is wedding dress shopping. I think women deserve this experience a bit more often than just our wedding day,” she said.
Q Sartorial is hybrid of made to measure and off the rack clothing. For its initial offering, which goes on sale Feb. 16, she is

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.