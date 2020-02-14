Q Sartorial, a Women’s Tailored Clothing Business, to Launch Feb. 16 in New York

Alyson Araque looks to bring the art of men’s tailoring to the women’s market with her new tailored clothing brand, Q Sartorial.

During her years as buying director of men’s classic clothing at Saks Fifth Avenue, Araque developed a love for tailored clothing, having worked closely with the houses of Kiton, Isaia, Canali and Ermenegildo Zegna, among others. “I simply fell in love with the artisanship of suits during my time in men’s wear. No detail was overlooked; the lapels, pockets, interiors of pants and fabrics were all thoughtfully included,” she said.

Araque sees a void in the women’s market for the well-fitted clothes and elevated service that men are accustomed to.

“When men shop for dress pants or a suit, they are put on a pedestal in the fitting room and the tailor is expected to perfect the final fit every time. The only time a woman expects this ‘step up on pedestal’ with a seamstress moment is wedding dress shopping. I think women deserve this experience a bit more often than just our wedding day,” she said.

Q Sartorial is hybrid of made to measure and off the rack clothing. For its initial offering, which goes on sale Feb. 16, she is

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story