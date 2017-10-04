Qor to Launch Women’s Wear

After three years honing its collection within the men’s wear arena, Qor is now taking the plunge into women’s.

The California-based e-commerce brand that counts Mickey Drexler among its investors, launched in 2014 with a line of “everyday active” men’s wear intended to perform at both the gym and the office.

Its founder and chief executive officer is Joe Teno, the former ceo of Athleta, which was sold to Gap Inc. for $150 million in 2008. Teno’s chief merchandising officer is Kelly Cooper, who had been Athleta’s vice president of merchandise, design and product development and the others on the team are also Athleta veterans.

“We started to design and build this 12 months ago,” Teno said of the women’s line. The initial collection encompasses 22 pieces and includes long and short-sleeve tops and tanks, dresses, a blazer, sweaters and a selection of tights. Additional styles will be added for spring.

“They’re all designed to mix and match so it gives the impression that there’s more than there is,” he said.

The women’s had a soft launch on the Qor web site in mid-September and Teno said that while it’s still too early to get a full read on the collection, “we have orders for

