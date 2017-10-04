Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Qor to Launch Women’s Wear

Qor to Launch Women’s Wear

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 5 mins ago

After three years honing its collection within the men’s wear arena, Qor is now taking the plunge into women’s.
The California-based e-commerce brand that counts Mickey Drexler among its investors, launched in 2014 with a line of “everyday active” men’s wear intended to perform at both the gym and the office.
Its founder and chief executive officer is Joe Teno, the former ceo of Athleta, which was sold to Gap Inc. for $150 million in 2008. Teno’s chief merchandising officer is Kelly Cooper, who had been Athleta’s vice president of merchandise, design and product development and the others on the team are also Athleta veterans.
“We started to design and build this 12 months ago,” Teno said of the women’s line. The initial collection encompasses 22 pieces and includes long and short-sleeve tops and tanks, dresses, a blazer, sweaters and a selection of tights. Additional styles will be added for spring.
“They’re all designed to mix and match so it gives the impression that there’s more than there is,” he said.
The women’s had a soft launch on the Qor web site in mid-September and Teno said that while it’s still too early to get a full read on the collection, “we have orders for

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.