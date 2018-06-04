Breaking News
Raf Simons Again Wins CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year

NEW YORK — For the second year running, Raf Simons tonight walked away with the CFDA Award for Womenswear Designer of the Year for his work for Calvin Klein. But unlike in 2017, when Simons was the first designer to ever scoop both the women’s and men’s prizes, this year’s Menswear Designer of the Year Award went to hot streetwear brand Supreme and founder James Jebbia.
The awards were held at the Brooklyn Museum, with Accessory Designer of the Year going to Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen’s The Row, while Sander Lak of Sies Marjan won the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent.
Beyond the awards, the night also honored a slew of fashion industry figures and celebrities. These were headlined by Ralph Lauren, who received the first CFDA Members Salute to mark his 50 years in business and in recognition of what the CFDA said was his “immeasurable impact on American and global fashion as well as his leadership and philanthropy.”
Diane von Furstenberg received the Swarovski Award for Positive Change; Narciso Rodriguez, who is marking 20 years in business, received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award; Carolina Herrera was given the Founder’s Award in honor of CFDA founder Eleanor Lambert; Edward Enninful received the

