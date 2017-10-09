Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Rag & Bone Unfurls Denim Recycling Initiative

Rag & Bone Unfurls Denim Recycling Initiative

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

NEW LIFE FOR RECYCLED JEANS: Rag & Bone is partnering with Cotton Incorporated’s Blue Jeans Go Green program by launching a denim recycling campaign. It will be introduced in Rag & Bone’s specialty stores on Tuesday. Customers can bring in unwanted denim jeans so that they may be repurposed.
Since 2006, the Blue Jeans Go Green denim recycling program has been helping communities in need across the country by giving “new life” to recycled denim. All denim collected through the Blue Jeans Go Green program is recycled into UltraTouch Denim Insulation through Bonded Logic Inc., and a portion of this insulation is in turn distributed to organizations such as Habitat for Humanity to help rebuilding efforts across the country.
Rag & Bone will accept denim jeans from any brand and in exchange will provide a 20 percent discount on the purchase of full-price jeans. There’s no limit on the amount of denim that can be deposited at each of the Rag & Bone stores; the discount may only be redeemed on the day of drop-off. Recipients will be able to purchase an unlimited amount of Rag & Bone full-price denim jeans in store the same day.
Marcus Wainwright, chief executive officer, founder and

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.