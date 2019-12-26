Ralph Pucci Showcases Pratt Senior Designs

At Ralph Pucci, a showroom in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan for luxury furniture, lighting, fine art and mannequins, there’s room for student designs.

This month, Pucci featured the designs by two graduates from the fashion program at Pratt Institute, who participated in the school’s senior fashion show competition last May.

“The two graduates selected, Elie Romero and Fiona Conlon, best represent the ethos of the fashion department,” said Jennifer Minniti, chairwoman of Pratt Institute School of Design. “Fiona and Elie developed their fashion collections in dialogue with contemporary issues including cultural identity, while articulating new approaches to sustainability methods.” Romero placed first in the competition; Conlon was second place.

In the Pucci showroom, Fiona Conlon designs amid works by Paul McCobb, Hervé van der Straeten and Eric Schmitt.

While Minniti chose Conlon and Romero to display at the Pucci showroom, it wasn’t without some input from Ralph Pucci himself. “It’s about whose designs best fit into the spirit of Pucci and who my audience would embrace.”

In recent years, Pucci has showcased Pratt fashion students in his showroom and not necessarily those who come out as winners of the annual Pratt senior fashion show. “There has to be a spirit of creativity and a

