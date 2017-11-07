Rapper Buddy to Help Fila, Sanrio Mark Hello Kitty-Themed Urban Outfitters Collection

Breaking News
Fashion Style Editor

HELLO KITTY’S NEW BUDDIES: Hello Kitty fans can only preorder the new Barbie Hello Kitty, but they can find the Fila x Sanrio collection at Urban Outfitters. Shoppers will find a women’s collection of apparel and accessories featuring Hello Kitty as well as the Keroppi, Chococat and Badtz-Maru. Apt timing, considering Hello Kitty turned 43 on Nov. 1.
Created by the Japanese illustrator Yuko Shimizu in 1974, the Hello Kitty icon has covered a lot of territory in that time, having had its pink-leaning designs stamped on sandals, EVA airplanes, microwaves and coffee. In one of the more unexpected tie-ins, this fall Sanrio partnered with Tanaka Farms, a family-owned farm in Irvine, Calif. for a yearlong partnership featuring Hello Kitty & Friends.
Fila, which has been working to upgrade its image beyond the brand's athletic roots, first showed the new Hello Kitty installment at ComplexCon. Colby Black, UO's general merchandise manager of men's, said, "We were working on a new project with Fila for ComplexCon and just by chance had a phone call with Sanrio the same week. By the end of the conversation, we all agreed that this could be a perfect moment to align UO, Fila and Sanrio.

