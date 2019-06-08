RCA Graduates Put on Combined Runway Show

FASHION’S FUTURE: London’s Royal College of Art hosted its annual MA fashion show on Friday night, dubbed “All at Once” at Cork Street Galleries in Mayfair. The group show consisted of looks from the graduating class, with each student presenting one look from his or her graduate collection, and the results were uneven.

Looks spanned the MA fashion women’s wear, men’s wear, knitwear and footwear programs. Some were shown downstairs in an exhibition style format, while others came as more of a presentation, with models moving from circle to circle, which were painted on the floor, when prompted by a speaker.

Some designs bordered on the conceptual, as in a white mesh bodysuit with scrunched and ruffled extensions that made the model look like an unraveled loofah sponge by women’s wear graduate Lili Zhao. Another model flowed to music wearing shiny purple latex leggings and matching cage-like heels from footwear graduate Annie Foo.

A look from men’s wear graduate Sebastian Jauregui Calderon

Courtesy

Other students showcased their talent for tailoring. Women’s wear graduate Yimeng Yu’s all-black outfit featured a long paneled black coat and relaxed trousers with slits that revealed flashes of skin when the model walked.

Men’s wear graduate Maxin Wells Gray showed a beautiful long

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story