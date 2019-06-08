Breaking News
Home / Fashion / RCA Graduates Put on Combined Runway Show

RCA Graduates Put on Combined Runway Show

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 2 hours ago

FASHION’S FUTURE: London’s Royal College of Art hosted its annual MA fashion show on Friday night, dubbed “All at Once” at Cork Street Galleries in Mayfair. The group show consisted of looks from the graduating class, with each student presenting one look from his or her graduate collection, and the results were uneven.
Looks spanned the MA fashion women’s wear, men’s wear, knitwear and footwear programs. Some were shown downstairs in an exhibition style format, while others came as more of a presentation, with models moving from circle to circle, which were painted on the floor, when prompted by a speaker.
Some designs bordered on the conceptual, as in a white mesh bodysuit with scrunched and ruffled extensions that made the model look like an unraveled loofah sponge by women’s wear graduate Lili Zhao. Another model flowed to music wearing shiny purple latex leggings and matching cage-like heels from footwear graduate Annie Foo.

A look from men’s wear graduate Sebastian Jauregui Calderon 
Courtesy

Other students showcased their talent for tailoring. Women’s wear graduate Yimeng Yu’s all-black outfit featured a long paneled black coat and relaxed trousers with slits that revealed flashes of skin when the model walked.
Men’s wear graduate Maxin Wells Gray showed a beautiful long

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.