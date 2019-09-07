Rebecca Minkoff x Stitch Fix Capsule Collection Debuts During NYFW

The world of online personal styling services just got a little bit more inclusive.

The Stitch Fix x Rebecca Minkoff capsule collection, which launches Saturday on Stitch Fix, offers the designers’ clothing in extended sizes on the styling platform for the first time. Minkoff said the new collection was inspired by working women of all shapes and sizes.

“I’m not a size zero. Why would I only want to talk to that?,” Minkoff told WWD.

When Minkoff, a mother of three, was pregnant, people often told her to just “buy larger sizes.”

“Maybe that works for some people, but not for me,” Minkoff explained. “Everything shifted.”

Pieces from the Rebecca Minkoff x Stitch Fix collection.

The designer knew she wasn’t alone and that women’s bodies fluctuate all the time⁠ — not just during childbirth.

Pair that with Stitch Fix’s wealth of data and customer feedback, and Minkoff’s team was able to create a collection that zeroed in on different body types, that wasn’t just up-sizing.

“What Stitch Fix is known for with their data, specifically, is how the arm hole should be; how the spread of the shoulders is. Because they learned that from their customers,” said Minkoff, who began working with Stitch Fix back in 2017. “They

