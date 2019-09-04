Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Rebecca Taylor Taps Emily Craig as New Creative Director

Rebecca Taylor Taps Emily Craig as New Creative Director

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 min ago

Rebecca Taylor has tapped Emily Craig as the company’s new creative director.
She succeeds Rebecca Taylor herself, who last month stepped down from the company she cofounded after spending a year living in Paris and working remotely.
British-born Craig has been the company’s vice president of design for five years. She will oversee all design and creative aspects of the business.
Prior to joining Rebecca Taylor, Craig was senior design director at Michael Kors and before that spent seven years at Donna Karan as design director at DKNY. Earlier she was a designer at Et Vous in Paris after graduating from Kingston University in London.
“I am looking forward to building on Rebecca’s legacy and brand heritage while moving the business forward in new and exciting ways,” Craig said. “Rebecca has been one of the greatest creative mentors I’ve ever had in my career, and I’ve learned so much from her. I will forever be grateful to have had the opportunity to work for her.”
The beginnings of the spring 2020 collection were developed in collaboration with Taylor, and they worked on print and color direction in Paris together. The design of the final collection was led by Craig, and will serve as her debut

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.