Rebecca Taylor Taps Emily Craig as New Creative Director

Rebecca Taylor has tapped Emily Craig as the company’s new creative director.

She succeeds Rebecca Taylor herself, who last month stepped down from the company she cofounded after spending a year living in Paris and working remotely.

British-born Craig has been the company’s vice president of design for five years. She will oversee all design and creative aspects of the business.

Prior to joining Rebecca Taylor, Craig was senior design director at Michael Kors and before that spent seven years at Donna Karan as design director at DKNY. Earlier she was a designer at Et Vous in Paris after graduating from Kingston University in London.

“I am looking forward to building on Rebecca’s legacy and brand heritage while moving the business forward in new and exciting ways,” Craig said. “Rebecca has been one of the greatest creative mentors I’ve ever had in my career, and I’ve learned so much from her. I will forever be grateful to have had the opportunity to work for her.”

The beginnings of the spring 2020 collection were developed in collaboration with Taylor, and they worked on print and color direction in Paris together. The design of the final collection was led by Craig, and will serve as her debut

