Rebecca Taylor to Outfit Surf Lodge’s House Staff for 2019 Season

Rebecca Taylor is teaming with The Surf Lodge, the hotel and restaurant, in Montauk. Taylor will outfit the front of house staff for the 2019 season.

The designer has created two silhouettes in the Kamea Fleur print, inspired by The Surf Lodge’s coastal theme and a vintage Hawaiian floral print. There are eight women who work at the hotel’s front desk and are restaurant hostesses, who will wear the two dresses throughout the summer.

One of the Rebecca Taylor dresses for the Surf Lodge front-of-house staff.

The brand is also partnering with The Surf Lodge on pop-ups this summer, according to Janice Sullivan, president of Rebecca Taylor.

“We have a strong customer base who is in Montauk during the summer months, and we are looking forward to offering her the brand in a new environment where she can take part in fun activations,” said Sullivan. The first pop-up will be this Saturday and Sunday.

