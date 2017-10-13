Reed and Delphine Krakoff on Curating a Home Versus Decorating a House

Known for their beautiful and memorable home interiors, Reed and Delphine Krakoff are finally showing off their work with a new Rizzoli book, “Houses That We Dreamt Of: The Interiors of Delphine & Reed Krakoff,” which they signed copies of Thursday evening at the Rizzoli store in Manhattan.

“Delphine and I had done quite a few projects together and we had always thought about capturing those projects and having them more as a record for us,” Reed said from the signing, which was hosted by Amy Astley of Architectural Digest. “We met Ivan Terestchenko through a different project and he had photographed Pierre Bergé and YSL’s houses, and we loved his work. He photographed one of our spaces and he did an amazing job. What we particularly liked is that he is pretty much on his own; he works with no lighting, no assistant, no stylist, nothing.”

“It’s real,” said Delphine, who is an interior decorator. “It was more of a diary; it’s a true representation of how we live.”

“That’s what was really appealing,” Reed said. “Anything that is in the home — flowers or branches — was there. I wasn’t even around when he was shooting.”

