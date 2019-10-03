Reformation, New Balance Partner for Sustainable Sneaker Collab

Reformation has partnered with New Balance for a sustainable sneaker collaboration.

This marks the brand’s first sneaker collaboration and second footwear collaboration since its line with By Far, an 11-piece collection, debuted in May. Previous collaborations included lingerie with Cosabella; sweaters with La Ligne, as well as Dôen; prints with House of Hackney and kids’ clothing with Oeuf.

“The industry is in need of some serious systemic change and we want to be a part of solutions to clean up the industry, whether that’s helping to develop new closed-loop fibers, ensuring living wages for our factory workers or innovating more-efficient dye practices,” Yael Aflalo, founder and chief executive officer of Reformation told WWD.

The shoe collection comes in three styles and five colorways and leverages classic looks such as New Balance’s 574 and X-90 sneakers that are filtered through Reformation’s “effortless aesthetic,” in the words of Nicole Underwood, associate marketing manager of New Balance.

Post-consumer recycled polyester is used throughout, while inserts introduce a mixture of EVA foam and Bloom algae. As a sustainable alternative to petrochemical-only foams, Bloom is also used in the footbeds of outdoor shoe brands, Vivobarefoot and Sole. The tannery uses a chrome-free tanning method which received Gold status from

