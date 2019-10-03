Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Reformation, New Balance Partner for Sustainable Sneaker Collab

Reformation, New Balance Partner for Sustainable Sneaker Collab

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 22 mins ago

Reformation has partnered with New Balance for a sustainable sneaker collaboration.
This marks the brand’s first sneaker collaboration and second footwear collaboration since its line with By Far, an 11-piece collection, debuted in May. Previous collaborations included lingerie with Cosabella; sweaters with La Ligne, as well as Dôen; prints with House of Hackney and kids’ clothing with Oeuf.
“The industry is in need of some serious systemic change and we want to be a part of solutions to clean up the industry, whether that’s helping to develop new closed-loop fibers, ensuring living wages for our factory workers or innovating more-efficient dye practices,” Yael Aflalo, founder and chief executive officer of Reformation told WWD.
The shoe collection comes in three styles and five colorways and leverages classic looks such as New Balance’s 574 and X-90 sneakers that are filtered through Reformation’s “effortless aesthetic,” in the words of Nicole Underwood, associate marketing manager of New Balance.
Post-consumer recycled polyester is used throughout, while inserts introduce a mixture of EVA foam and Bloom algae. As a sustainable alternative to petrochemical-only foams, Bloom is also used in the footbeds of outdoor shoe brands, Vivobarefoot and Sole. The tannery uses a chrome-free tanning method which received Gold status from

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.