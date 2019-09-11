Rem D Koolhaas on Shaun Ross Collaboration, Pop Culture’s Reach

For the launch of its collaboration with Shaun Ross, United Nude set up a highly minimalist pop-up shop Monday at 198 Allen Street.

Pedestrians passing by the garage-like open storefront could see all four unisex styles. Ross, who is launching a singing career, was expected to perform at Monday night’s launch party. “He is a very interesting character. He has a lot of energy and a lot of ideas. I wouldn’t have done a high-heeled shoe for men, if it wasn’t for Shaun coming to us,” said United Nude founder Rem D Koolhaas, adding that he told Ross upfront that he needed to be all-in.

From Koolhaas’ perspective “the best collaborations start when people approach us.” Having collaborated with Iris van Herpen for 10 seasons and Issey Miyake numerous times, Koolhaas said United Nude will team with the latter again for his next collection in Paris. Talks are under way with pop artists. “The fashion collaborations get less attention than the pop culture collaborations. The same thinking goes for Kanye West getting more attention for Adidas than Stella McCartney,” Koolhaas said. “Or even Yamamoto for Adidas. Pop culture has the heavy social [media] reach and more hype. If Kanye says, ‘Everybody go

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story