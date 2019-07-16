Breaking News
Remembering Style Icon Carolyn Bessette Kennedy

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 29 mins ago

Twenty years after her tragic death on July 16, 1999, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy remains one of the most admired — and referenced — style icons of the Nineties.
The wife of the late John F. Kennedy Jr. and onetime director of public relations at Calvin Klein Inc., Bessette Kennedy cemented her fashion icon status with her minimalist, sophisticated aesthetic with sleek black dresses and casual button-down shirts that many consider as a signifier of Nineties’ style.
Bessette Kennedy’s style lives on today — especially on social media. On Instagram alone, there are dozens of fan accounts dedicated to unearthing long-lost photos of Bessette Kennedy’s fashion looks. Jack Sehnert, who founded the account @carolynbessette, which has 30,000 followers, explained the fascination with the late fashion icon.
“I started this account four years ago as a place to create a modern homage to all that her name instantly conjures,” said Sehnert, who has a day job as design director of handbags and accessories at Steve Madden. “In the years since her death, her name has almost become an adjective to describe an entire way of dressing, be it bridal or off-duty casual. I simply wanted to keep the conversation going in a positive and fun

