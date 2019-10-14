Renzo Rosso on Diesel Farm and Tailor-made Wine

MILAN — Milan’s Via Montenapoleone District marks the 10th anniversary of its Vendemmia, or wine harvest event, this week, ending Oct. 13 and celebrating fashion, luxury and wine, drawing crowds of cognoscenti — and curious onlookers.

Renzo Rosso on Thursday took the time to catch up with WWD on the development of Diesel Farm, a sprawling estate he bought in 1993. Located in Marostica, near Vicenza, the farm is not far from the headquarters of Rosso’s OTB group, which controls Diesel, Marni and Maison Margiela among others. Sitting on the upper floor of the Margiela store here prompted Rosso to enthuse about the performance of the brand, which has logged 68 percent growth in global same-store sales. “It’s a rocket,” said Rosso of the upward trajectory of the brand. “Sales in this store jumped 86 percent compared with last year. Can you believe it? And I’m happy because after two years of lost sleep, Diesel is also picking up and turning a page.”

Sipping on Diesel Farm’s Icon di Rosso, a new entry, the entrepreneur proudly noted that his Rosso di Rosso Merlot and Cabernet ranked 92 on the prestigious Robert Parker 100-point rating system — or “outstanding.”

