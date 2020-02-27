Rhone Launching Women’s Capsule Collection

Breaking News
After five years selling sophisticated activewear to men, Rhone is taking the plunge into women’s.
But the move should not be viewed as a full-on entry into the women’s arena, its founders stressed. Rather, it’s intended to honor the contributions of the women who work for the company and is being launched during Women’s History Month.
The capsule collection will be offered for sale only on the company’s web site beginning March 2. It will include tanks, hoodies, leggings and joggers created from Italian fabrics treated with the company’s GoldFusion technology, a proprietary process that infuses gold particles into the highest-performing fabrics and is soft, fast-drying, long-lasting and odor neutral. In addition, the leggings are made from sustainable fabrics created from reclaimed and recycled fishing nets removed from the world’s oceans.
The collection will retail for $64 to $138.
Nate Checketts, cofounder, said, “Let me be clear, we are not launching women’s wear. This is an extremely tight, limited capsule collection that really celebrates the women in our lives who have helped propel this brand forward.” Even so, he said he expects the collection to sell out quickly.
