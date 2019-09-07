Rising Brand Puppets and Puppets Has a Message to Sell

In the span of six months, artist Carly Mark’s Greenwich Village apartment has gone from a peaceful respite to a fashion disaster zone. Since she and former assistant Ayla Argentina founded the new-wave grunge label Puppets and Puppets during New York Fashion Week in February, her living room been overtaken by drafting tables and sewing machines. On a recent visit, Mark crosses the room to review a new sample and lets out a shriek — a latent pin has found its way deep into the bottom of her foot.

Mark and Argentina’s first fashion week outing was generally well-received — the brand has steadily been fielding requests from buyers, stylists and clientele. But their avant-garde debut — a stylish outing in vintage reconstruction — didn’t offer much in the way of commerce. Now, for their second season, the duo is ready to get down to business. A web shop selling more wearable fare will launch soon after the brand’s show on Sunday.

“The theme of this season is Romanov meets ‘American Psycho,’ we are interested in how both relate to a theme of collusion which relates to the news today and what’s going on in this country politically. There is a lot

