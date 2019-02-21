Rising Jewelry Brand Prounis Marks Department Store Entry

Jean Prounis’ namesake fine jewelry line, Prounis, next week marks its entry into department stores.

The brand will hold a trunk show at Bergdorf Goodman for the next month. Running from Feb. 26 through March 28, the Prounis trunk show will mark its kick-off with a personal appearance by the designer on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m.

Bergdorf’s adds to Prounis’ roster of specialty stockists that already include Dover Street Market in New York and Los Angeles, Holly Golightly in Copenhagen, and Desert Vintage in Tuscon, Ariz. She has also held a trunk show with Moda Operandi’s digital interface.

“Bergdorf Goodman, in particular, has a really great timelessness. It’s such a historical store that I feel is in line with my brand story and image. They really care about quality and there is this sense of yesteryear, an homage to a New York elegance of the past,” Prounis, 25, said of her decision to show with the department store.

While the designer has a focus on direct-to-consumer and private sales, she decided to enter department stores, Bergdorf’s in particular, for the chance to reach a wider clientele.

