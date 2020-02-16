Rixo Celebrates Collaboration with House of Christian Lacroix in London

LOUD COLLAB: A string octet was almost inaudible when the fashion crowd poured in the ballroom of the Kimpton Fitzroy London on Saturday, where buzzy contemporary label Rixo unveiled its collaboration with the house of Christian Lacroix.

A lavish, Marie-Antoinette-inspired celebration complete with candelabras, floral arrangements and pastel-toned canapés and drinks framed the presentation of the see-now-buy-now, limited-edition capsule collection, which has been in works for a year.

“It’s a total dream come true. They e-mailed us actually a year ago and we literally thought it was a junk, spam e-mail. We thought ‘This can’t be true, this is the stuff that we usually look out for inspiration’,” said Orlagh McCloskey, who with co-founder Henrietta Rix made her penchant for vintage-inspired pieces and colorful prints the raison d’être of the brand.

“At just four years into Rixo, it’s amazing to see how open and forward-thinking our favorite historic fashion house is to collaborating with an emerging contemporary brand,” added Rix.

A look from the Rixo x House of Christian Lacroix collection

Andy Barton/Courtesy Photo

The founders delved in the French fashion house’s vintage fabric archives to rework colorful patterns to splash on Rixo’s signature fluid and easy-to-wear dresses. The collaboration resulted in an energetic and credible

