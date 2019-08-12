Robert Graham Teams With ‘Star Wars’ for First Capsule

IN A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY: Robert Graham is feeling the force.

The brand best known for its embellished men’s shirts, has inked a deal for its first collaboration, a capsule collection with “Star Wars” and the latest iteration of its popular film series, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” set to be released on Dec. 20.

In November, Robert Graham will introduce a collection of three men’s button-down shirts, two men’s sport coats, three men’s T-shirts, two women’s button-downs, one women’s T-shirt, one women’s bomber and five pocket squares. Among the styles will be the Leia blouse, the Light Speed button down, and the Vader Saber T-shirt.

The collection will be sold at Robert Graham stores and the company’s e-commerce site as well as select high-end specialty stores. Retail prices will be consistent with other pieces in the brand’s line. It will be released in November.

“The Rise of Skywalker” is the third installment of the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy and the final episode in the nine-part “Skywalker” story.

