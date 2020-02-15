Roberta Einer Eschews the Runway, and Hosts Dinner at Claridge’s Instead

Breaking News
FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Not every designer is taking to the runway this season, with names including Roberta Einer choosing alternative ways to showcase their ideas.
To mark the 10th anniversary of her label, Einer opted for a dinner held at Claridge’s hotel and a special-edition collection photographed by Andrew Vowles. That collection featured 10 new looks, each inspired by a different season from the brand’s past.
Guests at the dinner were all wearing Roberta Einer: The stylist Soki Mak dazzled in a voluminous red mini dress, while the likes of Phoebe Lettice Thompson, Maddie Waterhouse and musician Rainy Milo exuded elegance in sugary pastel ensembles.
“There’s a really big pressure for emerging brands to compete with big megabrands by creating more looks, selling cheaper products and delivering orders to stores earlier,” said Einer.
“I think many of us are realizing that there’s not much longevity in this, and that we need to find a way of working that suits each brand personally and makes us happy overall. It feels quite empowering to be able to take a step back and reconsider the strategy how I want my brand to grow.”
