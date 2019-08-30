Breaking News
Rock n’ Roll Hatter Nick Fouquet’s Ambitions Won’t Be Capped

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

L.A. hatmaker-to-the-stars Nick Fouquet has planted a flag on Abbot Kinney.
The designer, whose handcrafted creations with details like bullet holes, burns, beads and dried blooms have been worn by Lady Gaga, Madonna, Tom Brady, Pharrell Williams and many more, has opened a 1,800-square-foot retail space and attached a 2,000-square-foot production studio in the boho Venice neighborhood. He hasn’t set up shop on the traffic-choked stretch where Everlane and Birkenstock have recently opened, however (“I avoid that like the plague,” he said of “upper Abbot Kinney”). Instead, he is pioneering a corner south of Venice Boulevard, next door to Stahl and Band furniture, whose minimalist pieces he’s picked up for hanging-out options in the shop.
“We have a woodworker, a welder and a sail maker nearby. This area is a little more industrial…to me, this is going to be the next cool part of Abbot Kinney,” he said.
The store is as L.A. cool as it gets — warm, airy and fragrant, with the scent of sage from Fouquet’s own “Ocean Nomad” candle in the air and Rolling Stones tunes playing in the background (the designer made hats for Keith Richards for the “No Filter” tour).
In six years, Fouquet has created a burgeoning

