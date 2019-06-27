Roksanda Designs Capsules for Marina Rinaldi

MILAN — “Everybody should have fun with fashion, no matter the size and age, there should be enjoyment and playfulness,” said Roksanda Ilinčić. The designer is spreading this message through a capsule collection for Marina Rinaldi, launching for fall 2019. This is the first of two capsules and follows the Italian brand’s association and collaborations with the likes of Fausto Puglisi, Ashley Graham, Joana Vasconcelos, Stella Jean, Tsumori Chisato, Amy Arbus and Claudia Losi.

“I am a woman designing for women, empowering in a feminine and delicate way, and Marina Rinaldi is doing exactly the same,” said Ilinčić, who will bring her fashion aesthetics to the brand. “Our approach is to make daily wear easier — and fun.”

“Our customers long to wear clothes that have a fashion approach,” explained Lynne Webber, managing director of Marina Rinaldi. “We have had a series of collaborators with different backgrounds, and Roksanda with her London background is also very stimulating. We want to put across the message that there are no barriers, no taboos and that everyone is free to express their personality and taste.”

Webber admitted that these collaborations help add more visibility to the brand, triggering “a lot of curiosity, to a world considered

