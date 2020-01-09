Roots Partners With Boy Meets Girl for Collection

Roots, the Toronto-based outdoor lifestyle brand, is teaming with Boy Meets Girl, the young contemporary ath-leisure company, to launch Roots x Boy Meets Girl, a limited-edition streetwear collaboration for women, men and kids.

The 15-piece collection includes organic cotton unisex T-shirts, recycled yarn sweatpants, hoodies (cropped and zip-styles), sweat skirts, leggings and mini-me kids streetwear collaboration. Each piece features unusual logoes, designed exclusively for the collection that brings together the two brands.

The collaboration will launch in the middle of this month in Asia and in early February in North America. It will be available in nine Roots stores in Canada and three in the U.S., as well as 61 Roots stores in Taiwan, 35 in China and one in Hong Kong. The complete collection will be available online at roots.com, roots.com.tw and roots.tmall.com.

“It is great to have been able to partner with Boy Meets Girl to bring this unique collection to our consumers,” said James Connell, chief e-commerce and customer experience officer at Roots. “With the contemporary styling, as well as the unisex options and matching kids collection, this collaboration is perfect for our global consumer base. We believe Roots fans will share in our excitement for the collection.”

