Royal Duchesses Vie for Spotlight in Photo Ops After Windsor Wedding

ME TOO: It was supposed to be Lady Gabriella Windsor’s day in the Sunday press, the minor royal having married her beau Thomas Kingston at St. George’s Chapel, the same place Harry and Meghan wed a year ago. Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh were in attendance at the Saturday ceremony, as was Prince Harry. Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were among the guests.
Lady Gabriella is 52nd in line to the throne and does not have a big international presence, so this wasn’t world news. However, Windsor is known in Britain as the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, one of the Queen’s cousins, and her late grandparents were the Duke and Duchess of Kent. Her husband had once dated Pippa Middleton. The bride wore a Luisa Beccaria wedding dress and the reception was held at Frogmore House on the Windsor estate, not far from where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live with baby Archie.
Usually, that sort of wedding would have been front-page fodder for the Sunday papers, but not with the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex in town.
Kate Middleton’s smiling face graced the cover of The Sunday Times of

