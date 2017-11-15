RuPaul Drag Race Winner Violet Chachki Models in New Bettie Page Lingerie Campaign

Breaking News
FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” viewers will recognize season seven winner Violet Chachki in the new “Never the Girl Next Door” campaign for Bettie Page Lingerie, a line by London-based brand Playful Promises.
Shot in New York by Anna Swiczeniuk, Chachki, who identifies as gender-fluid, spoke about new ventures. “One of the biggest things that has changed is that I always had visions, but now I also have budgets. I can finally afford to finance my art, which is a big deal for a lot of artists and for my job,” Chachki said. “My life has totally changed. I don’t have much of a private life. Dating is totally different and complicated.”
Highlights have included performing on six continents, headlining drag shows and burlesque shows, Chachki said. Working on magazine shoots with big names such as Steven Klein for Vogue Italia and Interview magazines and makeup artist Pat McGrath also qualified. “I like that she kind of invented drag makeup. A lot of her techniques that she was working on with [John] Galliano in the early 2000s influenced drag makeup today,” Chachki said. “I’m pretty sure I had Steven’s work on my wall growing up. I got to tour with Dita

