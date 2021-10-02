Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Fashion / Russian Princess Wears Reem Acra Wedding Gown She Bought Herself

Russian Princess Wears Reem Acra Wedding Gown She Bought Herself

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

ONCE UPON A TIME: For the first Russian Imperial wedding in more than a century, the newly crowned Princess Victoria Romanova Romanoff (formerly known as Rebecca Bettarini), exchanged her vows in a gown designed by Reem Acra.
The bride chose a silk duchess Mikado ballgown with covered buttons on the sleeves and an embroidered cathedral-length train for her wedding to Grand Duke George Mikhailovich at Saint Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg, Russia. She found and bought the Reem Acra gown (the model is called “Captivating”) at a store in Russia, a spokesman for the designer said.
A spokesperson for the designer said, “This dress is a classic that is made to give a nod to the purity of the symbolism of marriage. It is made and assembled in New York City with European fabrics, a combination of two worlds.”
The princess changed into a second Reem Acra dress for the reception, according to the designer’s spokesman. The embroidered gown with beads and crystals, named “Mesmerized” by the brand, requires a couple of hundred hours of work and 10 people to complete. The company declined to comment on the retail prices for the Mesmerized and Captivating gowns, since executives were uncertain in which stores

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.