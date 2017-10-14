Saint Laurent and Bergé on Morocco

“In Morocco, I realized that the range of colors I use was that of the zelliges, zouacs, djellabas and caftans. The boldness seen since then in my work, I owe to this country, to its forceful harmonies, to its audacious combinations, to the fervor of its creativity. This culture became mine, but I wasn’t satisfied with absorbing it; I took, transformed and adapted it.” — Yves Saint Laurent

“When Yves Saint Laurent first discovered Marrakech in 1966, he was so moved by the city that he immediately decided to buy a house here, and returned regularly. It feels perfectly natural, 50 years later, to build a museum dedicated to his oeuvre, which was so inspired this country.” — Pierre Bergé

“We immediately fell in love with the city, the people, this country. We were so enamored that at the end of our stay, in the plane taking us home, we already had a binding sales agreement in our hands for the house we would purchase in the medina — Dar el Hanch [The House of the Serpent]. It’s when our passion for Morocco began.” — Yves Saint Laurent

“I have a real passion for the gardens of Marrakech. And for their colors that are

