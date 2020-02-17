Breaking News
Saks Celebrates the Rare Gems Among Us

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion

After producing season after season of fashion catalogues with coverlines such as “The Great Spring Escape” and “Glamor: Then, Now, Always,” Saks Fifth Avenue stepped out of its stylish comfort zone with its recent fall issue, entitled, “No Apologies: Inspiring women on owning their power.”
That catalogue featured models such as Adesuwa Aighewi and Kenya Kinski-Jones, with quotes about how they amplify their personal traits. “I don’t apologize for…. my hair. I wasn’t what people were used to, and then I realized there’s power in the way I look,” and “You don’t have to make yourself small. It’s okay to own your own voice and space,” the former and latter, said, respectively.
The retailer is continuing to emphasize strong women in its upcoming spring catalogue. Rashida Jones, Kinski-Jones’ half-sister, will appear on the cover of the catalogue, themed, “Uncommon,” dressed head-to-toe in Bottega Veneta, including trench, sequin dress and green lattice clutch.  Jones also models a long Valentino panther jungle-print gown with a rose-colored sequin bodice.
“Uncommon” refers to the women featured and the fashion they wear in images photographed by Ellen von Unwerth. “They embrace their individuality and what makes them uncommon,” said Emily Essner, Saks Fifth Avenue’s senior vice president of marketing

