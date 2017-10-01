Salma Hayek Weighs In on Paris’ Car-Free Day

TAKE A WALK: Car-free day during Paris Fashion Week. For or against? With the city’s third edition of the event under Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo to take place on Sunday, with no vehicles allowed to circulate in the city between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. except for emergency services, taxis, buses and accredited chauffeurs, guests attending the Altuzarra show on Saturday night expressed their views.

“I’m against it, because I love to drive,” said Pierre Hardy, who likes to think he doesn’t contribute too much to the city’s pollution levels, as he only drives around 10 minutes a day. “I own an old Mercedes and an old Jaguar,” he said.

Ami’s Alexandre Mattiussi, who also attended the show, said it’s a good thing, “though I’m sure everyone’s complaining about it, with it being Paris Fashion Week. Living in Paris, it’s such a nightmare with the cars, but I do have a scooter, so I don’t want them banning scooters,” he said. “I’m going to be driving mine in any case, I’m a rebel. I’ll pay the fine.”

Pascal Morand, executive president of La Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, said the organization has been in talks for months with the city

