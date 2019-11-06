Sandra Bullock and Ellen DeGeneres Sue Over False Celebrity Endorsements

Sandra Bullock and Ellen DeGeneres are teaming to take down false celebrity endorsements.

The Oscar-winning actress and TV personality filed a lawsuit against 100 individuals involved in the “celebrity endorsement theft industry,” which has used their names, images and likeness to promote products in the beauty industry without their consent, according to court documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday.

“Although each of them, individually and through her representatives, has attempted to stop these illegal activities, the very nature of the opaque and incestuous celebrity endorsement theft industry makes that extremely difficult — these companies change names frequently, merge in and out of entities formed in states that allow for secrecy, operate web sites that pop up and disappear overnight and generally do everything possible to ‘stay one step ahead of the sheriff.’”

Because of the elusiveness of the industry, Bullock and DeGeneres are suing “unnamed defendants Does 1 through 100” and anticipate unearthing these individuals through the legal proceedings.

Exhibits from the court files showing the false celebrity endorsements.

Courtesy

The lawsuit names the victims of the false endorsements as the celebrities, whose images and names are used without their consent, and the customers who are scammed into purchasing a product because

