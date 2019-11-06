Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Sandra Bullock and Ellen DeGeneres Sue Over False Celebrity Endorsements

Sandra Bullock and Ellen DeGeneres Sue Over False Celebrity Endorsements

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 28 mins ago

Sandra Bullock and Ellen DeGeneres are teaming to take down false celebrity endorsements.
The Oscar-winning actress and TV personality filed a lawsuit against 100 individuals involved in the “celebrity endorsement theft industry,” which has used their names, images and likeness to promote products in the beauty industry without their consent, according to court documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday.
“Although each of them, individually and through her representatives, has attempted to stop these illegal activities, the very nature of the opaque and incestuous celebrity endorsement theft industry makes that extremely difficult — these companies change names frequently, merge in and out of entities formed in states that allow for secrecy, operate web sites that pop up and disappear overnight and generally do everything possible to ‘stay one step ahead of the sheriff.’”
Because of the elusiveness of the industry, Bullock and DeGeneres are suing “unnamed defendants Does 1 through 100” and anticipate unearthing these individuals through the legal proceedings.

Exhibits from the court files showing the false celebrity endorsements. 
Courtesy

The lawsuit names the victims of the false endorsements as the celebrities, whose images and names are used without their consent, and the customers who are scammed into purchasing a product because

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.