Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Sandy Schreier’s Lifetime Dream Took a Lot of Legwork to Get to The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute

Sandy Schreier’s Lifetime Dream Took a Lot of Legwork to Get to The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

The last thing that Sandy Schreier wants Met visitors to walk away from “In Pursuit of Fashion” is “‘Oh, some rich woman, who bought a lot of pretty clothes. That isn’t what this is about.”
While there is no denying the abundance of beauty — 80 of her 165 promised gifts are part of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition — the collector insisted there is more to the story. The galleries are high glamour with pristine pieces from Valentina, Madeleine Vionnet, the Boué Soeurs, Gabrielle Chanel, Jean Dessès, Gilbert Adrian, Christian Dior, Mariano Fortuny y Madrazo, Maria Monaci Gallenga, Charles James and Lucien Lelong among other designer forces. And the Detroit-based Schreier has a battalion of other resources with 15,000 couture pieces in her collection.
“This is my life’s work and my passion. It’s been a joyous ride and I’m not finished.” Schreier said. “I want them to know about me and how this all happened. I was always preserving this for the eventuality that it would wind up preferably here at the Met or at a very great fine arts museum.”
However faintly funereal her mention of “the eventuality” may have sounded, Schreier was all energy and optimism. “This is a lifetime

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.