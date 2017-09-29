Sant Ambroeus to Open Pop-Up at Colette

LAST ORDERS: As it heads into its final quarter of trading, Paris concept store Colette is jamming in the collaborations for which it has become famous.

For the month of October, New York eatery Sant Ambroeus will take up residency in the boutique’s water bar, marking its first international pop-up and Colette’s last visiting restaurant.

The Italian restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, beginning on Monday, with offerings including sandwiches, salads, coffee beverages and pastries, in addition to the beverage menu from the water bar.

As an added bonus, Alireza Niroomand, the restaurant’s famed maître d’ – who has appeared in a campaign for Kate Spade – will be on hand to greet guests.

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story