Sao Paulo Fashion Week Canceled

Sao Paulo Fashion Week has joined the long list of global fashion weeks and events to be canceled due to the coronavirus.

The event canceled its spring 2020 edition, scheduled to take place April 24 to 28, said co-founder Graca Cabral.

“Due to the recent announcement of COVID-19 pandemic, Sao Paulo Fashion Week has decided to cancel all shows scheduled for April 24 to 28,” she told WWD. “Considering the atypical scenario and wishing to preserve health and wellness of all, the Festival SPFW + and international conference will be rescheduled.”

Cabral, who co-leads production company Luminosidade, said that an event to mark SPFW’s 25th anniversary remains confirmed for Oct. 16 to 20, however.

In Colombia, Colombia Fashion Week, or Colombiamoda, remains on schedule for July 28 to 30, said organizer Inexmoda’s executive director Carlos Eduardo Botero. “We are still promoting the event and none of our exhibitors or sponsors have yet told us they will be cancelling their travel plans amid virus disruptions,” Botero said.

In Mexico, however, Mexico Fashion Week said the physical event for its fall-winter season in April will be canceled but that it will host its runway shows through digital platforms.

