Scary Chic: Jeremy Scott Shows Monster Moschino Collection at Universal Studios Hollywood

In the era of fashion-as-entertainment, it’s amazing it took this long for a designer to stage a full-fledged runway extravaganza at an actual Hollywood studio.

Jeremy Scott did just that Friday night in Los Angeles, bringing a monster of a Moschino Resort collection to Universal Studios’ eerily blissful suburban Americana stand-in for “Leave it To Beaver,” “The Munsters” and “Desperate Housewives.”

It was the culmination of a lifelong dream for the designer, who has ambitions to make a film of his own one day a la Tom Ford, and remembered the first time he visited Universal Studios from Kansas City at age 13 in typical aw-shucks fashion: “We stayed at the Sheraton. I was with my family, and I told the other people in the hot tub I was going to be a famous star one day…I didn’t really think I was going to be a fashion star.”

The show was scripted from the moment guests entered the gate of the studio, hallowed ground for Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg – and for Hollywood’s most prolific costume designer, Edith Head. With a short video of Scott as tour guide, guests rolled past sets for “Psycho” and “Jaws” and murals of classic Universal monsters Frankenstein,

