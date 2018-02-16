Sean John’s Jeff Tweedy Thinks Basquiat’s SAMO Message Still Resonates

Breaking News
Basquiat and Sean John may not seem like the most natural pairing, but commerce isn’t known to defer to art.
As part of its ongoing celebration of 20 years in business, the brand, founded by Sean “Puffy” Combs and led nearly all the while by president Jeff Tweedy, launched a capsule collection of nine pieces featuring three works by the late Jean-Michel Basquiat, who has become something of an artsy touchstone for hipsters of all ages.
“We wanted to look at, how do we cultivate a world of fashion, pop culture and entertainment, keep all of that together,” Tweedy said in a relatively quiet corner of a crowded party at a Chelsea art gallery toasting the capsule’s launch. “If you look at who Jean-Michel Basquiat is, he is pop culture, he is that and his art is amazing and we just felt that we could really pay homage to him and to our collections and do a wonderful collaboration.”
Basquiat started out as little more than a graffiti artist on the streets of Seventies New York, where he was born and died of a drug overdose in 1988, but not before reaching a celebrity status rarely seen in the art world, and not

