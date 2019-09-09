Breaking News
Security Detail Was Out in Force for LBV’s Ready-to-Wear Debut

Unlike most fashion company founders, Joss Sackler took her front row seat at the first LBV runway show with two security guards in tow.
The two bulky men, like six or so others stationed on the Bowery Terrace, kept a watchful eye on the crowd and the catwalk. Before the show started, four of them greeted guests outdoors on the sidewalk. The security detail seemed substantial given the relatively compact crowd of 100 or so.  Why the concern? Joss is married to David Sackler, whose family owns Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin. In recent months, consumers have rallied against and, in some instances, sued the prescription drug company for its hand in the opioid crisis, and many have called on cultural institutions supported by the Sackler Foundation and the family’s trust to refuse grants, as was the case with London’s National Portrait Gallery. After its Fifth Avenue location was swarmed with protestors earlier this year, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum said it will not accept future donations from the London-based Sackler Trust. Other institutions have also followed suit.
After the debut of LBV’s ready-to-wear collection Monday afternoon, the LBV founder was only interested in discussing the runway. “I can’t address the

