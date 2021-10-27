‘Sex and the City’ Reboot: A Closer Look at the Fashion Moments So Far

Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are back as if they’ve never left.

Since the “Sex and the City” reboot, called “And Just Like That…,” has commenced filming, most of its cast members have been seen sprinkled throughout various locations in Manhattan. Eager fans have seen some of their favorite characters in neighborhoods like the East Village, Upper East Side, Meatpacking District and SoHo, to name a few.

And while it has been more than 17 years since the original show wrapped and over a decade since fans have seen the whole crew, including Samantha Jones, together in the franchise’s second movie, it looks like the show’s essence of individual style remains alive.

From classic Manolo Blahnik pumps to iconic WNYC tote bags, the outfits worn by Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis’ Charlotte York are still uniquely true to their characters. (While Nixon is photographed carrying a Bernie Sanders canvas tote, the Fendi baguette bag also makes its triumphant comeback on Parker.)

Though Patricia Field, the show's original designer, isn't involved this time around, her longtime codesigner Molly Rogers is. There is currently an Instagram account called @justlikethatcloset dedicated to all the outfit details to the upcoming reboot.

