Shake-up at Lanvin Spurs Search for Designer, CEO

PARIS — Fosun International has decided to kick off a new era at Lanvin with a clean slate.
In its first big moves since buying the French luxury brand last month, the Chinese conglomerate has ousted creative director Olivier Lapidus and general manager Nicolas Druz, sparking speculation about who might take on the daunting task of redressing the cash-strapped label.
In the interim, Joann Cheng, president of Fosun Fashion Group and chairman of the board of directors of Lanvin, has been appointed chief executive officer of the house on a temporary basis, Lanvin said in a statement on Thursday.
Druz, a close associate of former majority shareholder Shaw-Lan Wang, had led the brand since last summer following a management reshuffle. He will take up the new position of managing director of Fosun Fashion Group, where he will support the group’s business expansion in Europe, Lanvin said.
Lapidus, who showed his sophomore collection for the house during Paris Fashion Week last month, is exiting his role as artistic director with immediate effect. The women’s collections will be designed by an in-house team until his replacement is announced, and Lapidus will return to his own label.
