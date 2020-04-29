Short Takes: How Is Denim Doing During COVID-19?

This week in sustainability, WWD looks at how denim brands are managing the crisis. Following a busy Earth Day week in terms of announcements, denim brands are still looking to weather the coronavirus like any other.

MORE JOIN JEANS REDESIGN INITIATIVE: Wrangler and Banana Republic are among 17 new signatories to the Jeans Redesign initiative in an “unwavering commitment to circular economy,” despite the coronavirus.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation under its Make Fashion Circular initiative launches guidelines on redesigning jeans.

Last July, The Ellen MacArthur Foundation — under its Make Fashion Circular division — launched its Jeans Redesign initiative with Gap, The Reformation, H&M Group and more as inaugural signatories. Along with brands, garment manufacturers and fabric mills have joined.

For 10 years, the foundation has aimed to accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Later this year, the first pair of redesigned jeans will be up for sale.

Also a signatory to the initiative, Lee Jeans like others capitalized on the global media opportunity of Earth Day to reveal its public sustainability goals.

While not part of this initiative, Diesel listed some progress of its own on Wednesday. Although representing only a portion of its spring 2020 collection, its redesigned styles are treated with

