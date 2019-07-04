Silvia Venturini Fendi, Serge Brunschwig Discuss Couture, Future

ROME — “I feel so proud of being human — I also feel little, but proud to see the human touch survive through centuries and buildings still standing after so many years,” Silvia Venturini Fendi mused ahead of the Fendi couture show in Rome on Thursday evening.

Referring to the impressive venue — the Temple of Venus and Rome overlooking the Colosseum and “dominating the city” — the designer felt an additional dose of “power” that would help her “close a circle” at a sensitive moment in her personal life and career, after working so closely with Karl Lagerfeld. Venturini Fendi underscored that the show venue had been decided upon with Lagerfeld and that he had presented her with a book on the Vienna Secession art movement, which influenced the collection, as did his 54 years designing fur and ready-to-wear for the brand. The Italian capital, its mosaics and marble works also strongly informed the collection, dubbed “The Dawn of Romanity.”

“I wanted to go back to the roots so linked to Karl: You become the company after 54 years, so this collection is dedicated to Karl but it’s also something new,” said Venturini Fendi, who also turned to nature as an

