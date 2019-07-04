Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Silvia Venturini Fendi, Serge Brunschwig Discuss Couture, Future

Silvia Venturini Fendi, Serge Brunschwig Discuss Couture, Future

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

ROME — “I feel so proud of being human — I also feel little, but proud to see the human touch survive through centuries and buildings still standing after so many years,” Silvia Venturini Fendi mused ahead of the Fendi couture show in Rome on Thursday evening.
Referring to the impressive venue — the Temple of Venus and Rome overlooking the Colosseum and “dominating the city” — the designer felt an additional dose of “power” that would help her “close a circle” at a sensitive moment in her personal life and career, after working so closely with Karl Lagerfeld. Venturini Fendi underscored that the show venue had been decided upon with Lagerfeld and that he had presented her with a book on the Vienna Secession art movement, which influenced the collection, as did his 54 years designing fur and ready-to-wear for the brand. The Italian capital, its mosaics and marble works also strongly informed the collection, dubbed “The Dawn of Romanity.”
“I wanted to go back to the roots so linked to Karl: You become the company after 54 years, so this collection is  dedicated to Karl but it’s also something new,” said Venturini Fendi, who also turned to nature as an

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.