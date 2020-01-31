Slow and Steady Wins the Race Founder Receives Fellowship

VERY NICE FELLOWS: Nominated anonymously, Mary Ping said she was “pretty stunned” to be among the U.S. Artists’ 2020 class of fellows. The Chicago-based funding organization has recognized 50 artists in 10 disciplines, who each receive a $50,000 fellowship. This is the largest group of fellows since USA relocated from Los Angeles to Chicago in 2011. The group has given more than $25 million to more that 550 artists in the U.S. since 2006.

As part of this year’s USA class, so to speak, Ping joins the ranks of a wide range of artists, writers, architects, dancers, choreographers, filmmakers, theater specialists and other performers. Honorees are at different stages of their careers. The Slow and Steady Wins the Race founder said, “It does place us in the broader design arena and it’s not just dedicated to fashion. I’m just really honored and humbled to be in a great group of people. The founding members are very illustrious or just incredible about whatever their mission is to foster, promote, support and grow cultural visions of artists.”

Ping’s designs will be featured in the “Bags: Inside Out” exhibition that will make its debut at the Victoria & Albert Museum in April. The Mulberry-sponsored show

