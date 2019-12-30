Smash + Tess, Carole Radziwill Debut ‘Inclusive’ Loungewear

TORONTO — When Ashley Freeborn and her mother Teresa Freeborn cofounded the Vancouver design brand Smash + Tess in 2014 they began what they call a “romper revolution.”

“People ask us if we are ath-leisurewear or loungewear, but what we have created is a new category of ‘everywear’ clothing, which we began by reimagining the romper and ensuring that women of all shapes and sizes could wear it well,” said Ashley Freeborn, the company’s managing director.

“They can wear this romper in bed, in the boardroom or on a plane without ever sacrificing style for comfort. But it’s not Victoria Secret. It’s easy dressing for busy women that takes them from the sheets to the streets and beyond,” Freeborn added.

Now the Canadian label — which has been spotted on Hilary Duff, Selma Blair, Kristen Bell and Jenna Dewan — has partnered with award-winning American journalist, author and reality TV celebrity Carole Radziwill to create a collection of size-inclusive basics that reflect both the brand’s “real-life” ethos and the style of the “Real Housewives of New York City” star.

Launching worldwide Jan. 15, the Carole Radziwill x Smash + Tess Collection brings a distinctive New York vibe to its sustainably crafted lineup, which includes

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story