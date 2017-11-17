Breaking News
Sneaker Reseller Goat’s Pop-up Exhibit a Place for Stories, Conversation

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion

Enter a room full of sneakerheads and not long after eye contact is made with another, that gaze trails down — an uncontrollable reflex — to the shoes.
So it was Thursday night as an intimate crowd filled out sneaker reselling app Goat’s pop-up gallery space at Platform in Culver City to celebrate this month’s exhibit — a nod to New York sneaker culture — and hear guest speaker and illustrator Sophia Chang foster a discussion that ranged from the pitfalls and perks of the recently ended ComplexCon to a culture of exclusivity and a scrappy entrepreneurialism that has come to define streetwear.
“I like inclusive dialogue, inclusive opportunities for people — not the Soho House kind of mentality,” Chang said before the group when someone posed the question of whether it was better for the industry to produce exclusive product versus manufacture with inclusivity in mind. She balanced that sentiment though, singing the merits of limited runs when it comes to footwear specifically.
Chang, a multihyphenate whose work has led her down a path of collaborations with brands such as Puma, Nike, Samsung and Red Bull, is also cofounder of the brand agency We Ascend.
