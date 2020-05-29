WWD rounds up the best fashion Instagrams of the week. Keep posting!
Dannijo
Ready for a plunge
View this post on Instagram
Perfect isolation spot. We can dream 💕
A post shared by DANNIJO (@dannijo) on May 28, 2020 at 5:49am PDT
Parade
Kate Moss forever
View this post on Instagram
We see your tie dye sweatsuit and we raise you an airbrushed T-shirt…👀 Surprises coming soon 💨🖌
A post shared by Parade (@parade) on May 27, 2020 at 10:32am PDT
Vexclothing
Rain on me
View this post on Instagram
A closer look @ladygaga ‘s look for ‘Rain on Me’ 💞
A post shared by Vex Latex (@vexclothing) on May 23, 2020 at 6:00pm PDT
Katespadeny
Summer chilling
View this post on Instagram
who let the dog out? 🐶🕶 #memorialdayweekend
A post shared by kate spade new york (@katespadeny) on May 25, 2020 at 10:02am PDT
Asliceofbambi
What’s for dinner?
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Francesco Risso (@asliceofbambi) on May 27, 2020 at 11:47pm PDT
Eckhaus_latta
Dancing on my own
View this post on Instagram
David by David
A post shared by ECKHAUS LATTA (@eckhaus_latta) on May 26, 2020 at 9:09am PDT
Pppiccioli
Birthday
Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.
- Social Studies: Week of May 25 - May 29, 2020
- Shinola to Launch ‘The Champ’ Watch to Honor Health-care Workers - May 29, 2020
- New Recycling Consortium an Open Call to Curb Textile Waste in Philly - May 29, 2020