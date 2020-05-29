Breaking News
Social Studies: Week of May 25

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

WWD rounds up the best fashion Instagrams of the week. Keep posting!
Dannijo

Ready for a plunge

Perfect isolation spot. We can dream 💕
Parade

Kate Moss forever

We see your tie dye sweatsuit and we raise you an airbrushed T-shirt…👀 Surprises coming soon 💨🖌
Vexclothing

Rain on me

A closer look @ladygaga ‘s look for ‘Rain on Me’ 💞
Katespadeny

Summer chilling

who let the dog out? 🐶🕶 #memorialdayweekend
Asliceofbambi

What’s for dinner?

Eckhaus_latta

Dancing on my own

David by David
Pppiccioli

Birthday

