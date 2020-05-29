Social Studies: Week of May 25

WWD rounds up the best fashion Instagrams of the week. Keep posting!

Dannijo

Ready for a plunge

Perfect isolation spot. We can dream 💕

A post shared by DANNIJO (@dannijo) on May 28, 2020 at 5:49am PDT



Parade

Kate Moss forever

We see your tie dye sweatsuit and we raise you an airbrushed T-shirt…👀 Surprises coming soon 💨🖌

A post shared by Parade (@parade) on May 27, 2020 at 10:32am PDT



Vexclothing

Rain on me

A closer look @ladygaga ‘s look for ‘Rain on Me’ 💞

A post shared by Vex Latex (@vexclothing) on May 23, 2020 at 6:00pm PDT



Katespadeny

Summer chilling

who let the dog out? 🐶🕶 #memorialdayweekend

A post shared by kate spade new york (@katespadeny) on May 25, 2020 at 10:02am PDT



Asliceofbambi

What’s for dinner?

A post shared by Francesco Risso (@asliceofbambi) on May 27, 2020 at 11:47pm PDT



Eckhaus_latta

Dancing on my own

David by David

A post shared by ECKHAUS LATTA (@eckhaus_latta) on May 26, 2020 at 9:09am PDT



Pppiccioli

Birthday

