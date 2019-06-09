Soft-edged Streetwear, Women, Zombies: London Men’s Week Has It All

LONDON — A lot of high-profile names fell off the London men’s calendar for spring 2020, and what a boon that was for the smaller labels that basked in all the extra attention and took advantage of the shorter, less frenetic schedule to pack guests into their shows.

Trends galore surfaced against the most extraordinary of backdrops, including the British Library, the medieval Charterhouse in Smithfield, and the garden of Haberdashers’ Hall for Edward Crutchley, all of them in the east, or northeast, part of town, near the official British Fashion Council venue at The Truman Brewery on Brick Lane.

Designers also made efforts to reconcile their creative impulses with commercial demands, push into new territory, polish their offers and make a statement with their collections.

London may still have a lot of raw, nutty stuff rolling down the runway — see Stephen Jones’ spherical concoctions for JordanLuca, the questionable headgear at Münn and the zombie styling at Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, Art School and John Lawrence Sullivan — but many of these collections were shop-floor ready.

Among the major trends that surfaced was designers showing women’s wear, which makes commercial and aesthetic sense in a world where the boundaries between the genders are getting

