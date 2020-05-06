Sparkling Through Screens: Virtual Party Attire During Lockdown

While fans of Billy Porter gleefully meet his quarantine fashion challenge with flash and humor, should others care to dress up for virtual events? Is there even a need for sparkle in wardrobes now?

Those are but two — admittedly minor — of the many questions during the new quarantined reality, which has seen loungewear accepted as the new work uniform, and the rise of virtual gatherings on Zoom, Houseparty and IG Live.

Celebrities, entertainers and brands alike have sought to connect with customers and fans through virtual gatherings on these channels amid canceled events worldwide. Rihanna and Diplo are just two of the prominent names who have hosted parties and weekly DJ sets, respectively, offering a much-needed reprieve from the confines of home. Luxury interiors brand Moooi is adapting, too, and hosting a virtual disco party on Friday, encouraging attendees to dress up in celebration of its newest “space lamp” product launch.

Over the last decade livestreams have become a staple of dance music culture, but right now they seem especially poignant. With the ongoing pandemic, clubgoers around the world have been forced to take a brief pause and bring the dance floor indoors to their homes.

Even the Met Gala went virtual

